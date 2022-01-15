Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.64.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 218.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. 35.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ESTE traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.43. 527,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,369. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 2.61.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $110.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

