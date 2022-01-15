Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Short Interest Update

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS EFSI opened at $35.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60. Eagle Financial Services has a one year low of $28.60 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $123.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Eagle Financial Services alerts:

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Eagle Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services, demand, savings and time deposits and consumer, mortgage and commercial loans. It offers telephone banking, internet banking, and mobile banking to its customers.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.