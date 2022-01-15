E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Trading Down 7.2%

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)’s stock price fell 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $9.00. 35,101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,162,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETWO. Bank of America began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 52.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $78.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other E2open Parent news, CEO Michael Farlekas acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $237,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Peter Hantman acquired 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $75,046.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 70,280 shares of company stock valued at $801,646 over the last three months. 7.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in E2open Parent by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in E2open Parent by 279.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 65,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in E2open Parent by 143.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 338,088 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in E2open Parent by 202.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter.

About E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

