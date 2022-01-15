E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €11.50 ($13.07) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($12.78) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.14) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €11.93 ($13.55).

FRA EOAN opened at €12.28 ($13.96) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.97. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.27).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

