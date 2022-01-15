Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.06

Shares of Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.06 and traded as high as C$3.11. Dynacor Gold Mines shares last traded at C$3.04, with a volume of 39,647 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of C$118.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.81.

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$78.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Dynacor Gold Mines’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Dynacor Gold Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Dynacor Gold Mines Company Profile (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

