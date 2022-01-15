DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stake Lowered by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC cut its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,339 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 5.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 77.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 27,874 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 18.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 22,236 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $52,344,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DXC opened at $33.99 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.36.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.08.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

