DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Upgraded at Edward Jones

Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley raised DTE Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DTE Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.30.

Shares of DTE opened at $119.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.25. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,800,530,000 after purchasing an additional 998,570 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 337.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,468,000 after acquiring an additional 783,519 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 65.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,772,000 after acquiring an additional 564,374 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 97.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,190,000 after acquiring an additional 546,082 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 5,858.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,800,000 after acquiring an additional 438,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

