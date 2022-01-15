Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dream Finders Homes Inc. is a homebuilding company. It operates principally in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes Inc. is based in Jacksonville, FL. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zelman & Associates raised Dream Finders Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DFH opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22. Dream Finders Homes has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $362.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.20 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 37.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. 18.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

