DragonVein (DVC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.59 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. DragonVein has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $35,966.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,946.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.88 or 0.00903178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.76 or 0.00262548 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00023580 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003544 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000227 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

