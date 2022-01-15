DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $439.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to announce $439.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $411.90 million to $455.00 million. DraftKings reported sales of $322.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. The business had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Woodrow Levin bought 7,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 745,525 shares of company stock valued at $34,413,940. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 362.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.19. The stock had a trading volume of 31,783,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,995,706. DraftKings has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.75.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

