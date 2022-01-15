Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 1,012 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 102,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 8.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 207,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after acquiring an additional 15,952 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 49.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 11.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 81,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton stock opened at $170.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.06. The stock has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 59.03%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

