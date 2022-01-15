DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Purchased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 239.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,959 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DoorDash by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,123,000 after buying an additional 3,607,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,970 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,833 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,379,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,829 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on DASH. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KGI Securities raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.68.

In related news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total value of $2,028,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $6,490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,677,286 shares of company stock worth $2,152,024,064 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $131.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.09. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.43.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.