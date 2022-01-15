Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Now Covered by Truist Securities

Equities researchers at Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.03% from the stock’s previous close.

DG has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.48.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $217.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $240.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.65. The firm has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

