Dogecoin Market Cap Reaches $24.24 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $24.24 billion and $5.54 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000425 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.26 or 0.00337727 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008781 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000858 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000081 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

