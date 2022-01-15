Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DSEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diversey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.71.

Diversey stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Diversey has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $18.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.59.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.76 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diversey will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSEY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diversey by 25.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,507,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,004,000 after buying an additional 2,499,979 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey in the second quarter worth approximately $39,068,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Diversey by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,199,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,542 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Diversey during the 3rd quarter worth $23,031,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Diversey by 596.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,672,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

