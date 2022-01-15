disBalancer Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $88,713.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001200 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, disBalancer has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get disBalancer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00063794 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00074243 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.56 or 0.07674115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,949.55 or 0.99771071 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00069351 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,249,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,738,070 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.