DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) SVP John Edward Hayes III Sells 800 Shares

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE DKS traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.61. 1,726,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,599. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.32. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.20 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

