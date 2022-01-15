Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEO. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $1.27 on Monday, hitting $206.28. 294,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,642. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo has a one year low of $153.67 and a one year high of $223.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.9% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Diageo by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Diageo by 297.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

