Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.50.
A number of brokerages recently commented on DEO. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.
Shares of Diageo stock traded down $1.27 on Monday, hitting $206.28. 294,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,642. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo has a one year low of $153.67 and a one year high of $223.14.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.
