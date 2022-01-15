DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Get DHI Group alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

DHX opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $282.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.31. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in DHI Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DHI Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DHI Group by 204.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in DHI Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DHI Group during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHI Group (DHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.