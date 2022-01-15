DFSocial Gaming Price Reaches $0.14 (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $128,180.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00063756 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00074764 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.27 or 0.07700303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,043.50 or 1.00036498 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00069474 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars.

