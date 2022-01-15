DFS Furniture’s (DFS) Under Review Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

DFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.11) price target on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 365 ($4.95) price target on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

LON DFS opened at GBX 258.50 ($3.51) on Wednesday. DFS Furniture has a 1-year low of GBX 203 ($2.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 318.50 ($4.32). The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 253.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 264.37. The firm has a market cap of £667.93 million and a PE ratio of 7.56.

In other news, insider Mike Schmidt bought 10,000 shares of DFS Furniture stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £24,800 ($33,663.64).

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

