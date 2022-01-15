Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 630 ($8.55) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RTO. Citigroup cut Rentokil Initial to a neutral rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.82) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.50) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reissued a suspended rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.92) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 632.78 ($8.59).

LON RTO opened at GBX 518.80 ($7.04) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 591.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 570.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 457.80 ($6.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 662 ($8.99). The stock has a market cap of £9.65 billion and a PE ratio of 37.60.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

