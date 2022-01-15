Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $145.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VC. Bank of America cut Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays raised Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

Get Visteon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $120.84 on Thursday. Visteon has a 1 year low of $91.61 and a 1 year high of $146.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.08. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.06 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visteon will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Visteon news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 958.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 306,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,898,000 after purchasing an additional 277,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.