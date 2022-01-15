Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 425 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ROG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 390 price target on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 420 price target on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 price target on Rogers in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 471 price objective on Rogers in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 435 price target on Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 383.92.

Rogers has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

