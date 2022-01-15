Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €100.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($117.05) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($122.73) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €102.73 ($116.74).

FRA:KGX opened at €91.74 ($104.25) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($65.76) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($92.98). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €97.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of €91.30.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

