Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.62% of NOW worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOW by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,587,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,967,000 after acquiring an additional 430,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NOW by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,745,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,546,000 after buying an additional 141,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NOW by 22.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,915,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after buying an additional 348,918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NOW by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,913,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,162,000 after buying an additional 70,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NOW by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after buying an additional 62,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

DNOW opened at $9.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49. NOW Inc. has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.93.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DNOW shares. TheStreet upgraded NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens upgraded NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

