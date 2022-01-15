Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.03 Million Position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.46% of Children’s Place worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 529.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,010,000 after buying an additional 46,794 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 249.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,869,000 after buying an additional 190,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 17.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 226.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 10,776 shares during the last quarter.

PLCE opened at $73.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.59 and a 200 day moving average of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLCE shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.57.

In other Children’s Place news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $6,480,539.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Children’s Place Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

