Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.69 Million Stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 22,438 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.64% of Hawkins worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,023,000 after buying an additional 52,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,469,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,141,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,860,000 after buying an additional 27,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hawkins by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hawkins by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

HWKN opened at $39.39 on Friday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $831.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.76.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $183.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.32 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 22.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

