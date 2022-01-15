Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 71,207 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.24% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 14,950 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLAY. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

