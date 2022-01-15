Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Down to $16.73

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.73, but opened at $16.28. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 202 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1,044.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.