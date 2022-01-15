Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denbury’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.64. Denbury reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $343.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.57 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on DEN. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Denbury by 885.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Denbury in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Denbury in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Denbury in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Denbury in the second quarter valued at $138,000.

Shares of NYSE DEN traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.93. The stock had a trading volume of 405,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,323. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 3.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.40. Denbury has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $91.30.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

