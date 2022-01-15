Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Raised to $40.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DAL. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Shares of DAL opened at $40.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.05 and a beta of 1.29. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.49.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 126,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 15,059 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 37,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

