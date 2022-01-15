Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DHER. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €139.00 ($157.95) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €151.00 ($171.59) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €156.50 ($177.84).

ETR DHER opened at €78.52 ($89.23) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €104.48 and a 200 day moving average price of €114.11. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €86.92 ($98.77) and a one year high of €145.40 ($165.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.82.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

