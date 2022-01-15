DeHive Market Capitalization Achieves $525,440.96 (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeHive has a market capitalization of $525,440.96 and approximately $334,816.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00064607 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00075155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,328.26 or 0.07697841 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,097.60 or 0.99679144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00069231 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008318 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

