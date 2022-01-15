Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:DLCA remained flat at $$9.77 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,857. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $484,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,368,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

