Dash (DASH) One Day Volume Tops $243.71 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Dash coin can currently be bought for about $141.21 or 0.00328000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a total market cap of $1.49 billion and $243.71 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dash has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00019911 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008308 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003075 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00016699 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,528,744 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

