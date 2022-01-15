Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Down 92.6% in December

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the December 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Daiichi Sankyo stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,093. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01. Daiichi Sankyo has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $37.00.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. Its products include drugs for the field of oncology such as Trastuzumab deruxtecan, Anti-HER3-ADC, Quizartinib, Milademetan, Valemetostat, Pexidartinib, Edoxaban, Prasugel, and Microgabalin. The company was founded on September 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

