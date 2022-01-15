Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Down 92.6% in December

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the December 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Daiichi Sankyo stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,093. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01. Daiichi Sankyo has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $37.00.
Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile
