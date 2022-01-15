D Orazio & Associates Inc. Takes $37,000 Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 2,588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $91.28 on Friday. WNS has a twelve month low of $66.58 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.05.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. WNS had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WNS will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

