D Orazio & Associates Inc. Takes $35,000 Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $343.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $346.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.76. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.19 and a twelve month high of $359.49. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. Essex Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 121.51%.

ESS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.61.

In related news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $4,103,544.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total value of $1,716,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

