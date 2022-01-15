D Orazio & Associates Inc. Takes $33,000 Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,131 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MWG Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,096,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Relx by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,461 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relx by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35,793 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,835,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,624,000 after purchasing an additional 201,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relx by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,889,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,382,000 after purchasing an additional 375,950 shares during the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Relx stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $32.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RELX shares. Citigroup lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

