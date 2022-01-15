D Orazio & Associates Inc. Takes $33,000 Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,131 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MWG Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,096,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Relx by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,461 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relx by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35,793 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,835,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,624,000 after purchasing an additional 201,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relx by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,889,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,382,000 after purchasing an additional 375,950 shares during the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Relx stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $32.71.
Relx Profile
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
Further Reading: FAANG Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX).
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.