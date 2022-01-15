D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 230 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,052,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $24,163,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 382,425 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $54,457,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $167.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.07 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

