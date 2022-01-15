D Orazio & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after buying an additional 23,821 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,969,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $125.00 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $138.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Finally, Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.21.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.