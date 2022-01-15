D Orazio & Associates Inc. Invests $30,000 in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 32.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 18.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.50.

RMD opened at $252.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.37 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.95, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $2,174,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,691 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,553. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

