D Orazio & Associates Inc. Invests $29,000 in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $796.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.44.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $678.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $668.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $628.24. The company has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $710.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

