D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $27,000 Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 68.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.6% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 196,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,893,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,065,000 after buying an additional 633,039 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,413,000 after buying an additional 757,854 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 35.7% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.5% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

BTI opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average of $36.80. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

