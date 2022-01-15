D Orazio & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 74 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MCO opened at $353.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $388.11 and a 200-day moving average of $380.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $261.38 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.27.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

