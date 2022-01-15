D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires 72 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Intuit by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,379,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $676,413,000 after buying an additional 39,657 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTU opened at $550.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $634.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $577.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.33 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $665.10.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

