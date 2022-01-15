CWV Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9,097.00 (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 26.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 15th. One CWV Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. CWV Chain has a market cap of $11.68 million and approximately $9,097.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 37.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00063390 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00076824 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,298.13 or 0.07679617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,938.33 or 0.99980983 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00069378 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

