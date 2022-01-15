CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.04.

Shares of CVS opened at $106.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.88 and its 200-day moving average is $89.27.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after buying an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in CVS Health by 89.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CVS Health by 34.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $291,690,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

