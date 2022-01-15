CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,255 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $40,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter worth $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 37.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.04.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $106.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.27. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $68.02 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $140.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.